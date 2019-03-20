A Nigerian woman by name, Aghahowa Beth, who is a nurse by profession is an epitome of such hard-working women. She is willing to dirty her hands to earn extra money, tuko.co.ke reports.

Apparently her nursing job does not pay her sufficiently enough to cater for her needs, or she loves carpentry to pastime.

Posting some photos of herself making and painting some beds in her carpentry workshop, Beth indicated that she is hardly idle, and she does other things all in a bid to avoid being idle.

“When I'm not eating cake or talking on air about feminism or being a nurse or sewing bedding or designing logos and flyers, I build furniture. Have you patronize me yet?” the feminist captioned her photos.

Although she did not specifically address her post to any individual or group, some of her followers believe young ladies parading the streets, and calling themselves slay queen should emulate her.

Are you inspired?