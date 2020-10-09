"Inbox me if you’re David and single; I don’t want to change my tattoo" – David's ex-girlfriend

A beautiful lady is now looking for a single man who bears the name David to replace her former boyfriend who was called David just so she wouldn’t have to go through pain to clean his name tattooed on her body.

The lady identified as Lyne Nyachae Moraa took to social media to advertise the vacant position, asking interested men who meet the specification to apply just by dropping a message in her inbox.

"Inbox me if you are David and you are single. I do not want to change my tattoo," she wrote on Facebook.

Lyne Nyachae Moraa is reported to be a Kenyan but currently stays in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Some Facebook users made fun of her advert with some offering to change their names to David just for her sake.