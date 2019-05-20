The 36-year-old Arizona-born Jessica Cox said she chose to ignore discouragements from people who thought she would not be able to achieve her aspirations in her condition, and now she is doing the unimaginable.

She wrote on her bio: "I utilised dormant physical traits to adapt and use my feet the way people use their hands. As I learned to conquer physical barriers, I developed mental skills that allowed me to go on to achieve the seemingly impossible in my own, unique way."

The aim of the pilot cum motivational speaker is to encourage other people with one disability or the other to aspire to attain great feats without being limited by their conditions and attendant challenges.

She described herself in her Facebook profile as the first armless pilot who exemplifies a future in which a lot can be achieved irrespective of one’s condition or what society perceives of them.

“Being the first person to do this is pretty incredible, but I wanted to do this because it was about conquering my fear,” she told KTVK News.