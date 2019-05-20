There is a serious outrage among anti-racists as a viral video of a white man spitting on a black woman and further hitting her at a bar in Belgium has triggered racism controversy.

In the video described by many as disgusting, a white woman is seen approaching the victim to exchange pleasantries with her before the man believed to be a Jew also followed up with the disappointing act.

He first spit on the helpless woman without provocation, and then proceeded to hit her head with an object he was holding at the moment.

READ ALSO: Female pastor gives ‘the best advice’ to married women on how to handle husbands’ side chicks (video)

Instead of coming to her aid or rebuking the racist man for abusing the woman, other men present could be heard laughing and filming the incident as the abuser walked away with impunity.

Watch the video below: