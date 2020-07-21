Beautiful woman dies just a day after her wedding (photos)

According to a Facebook page Sapele Oghenek, the unidentified lady tied the knot with the love of her life on Saturday, July 18 but died on the next day, Sunday, July 19.

Some wedding pictures posted online show the unidentified woman with a drip needle on her hand, suggesting that she had not been in good health before the marriage.

It appears she must have been on admission in the hospital but it is unclear if she had been duly discharged or she chose to make herself available for the wedding at the peril of her life.

See some of the wedding photos below:

