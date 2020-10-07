Affectionately called by her teenage colleague students as “Auntie School Girl”, madam Yamoah enrolled in 2017 and became popular after she was spotted in September this year among the BECE candidate sitting for the exams.

The BBC News Pidgin has featured her in a 2 minutes 15 seconds report in which she made some interesting revelations including that she suffered an accident on her way to the market to buy her Presbyterian uniform and lost some of her teeth “but that didn’t discourage me”.

According to her, once she lives, attaining her desired dreams of becoming a nurse is nonnegotiable.

She emphasized that she dropped out of school in primary four to become a farmer after the demise of her father.

“One Monday, I dressed up in my uniform, took my school bag, and went to Odoben Presby School to be registered,” she narrated. “Because of my age, people were laughing at me but I feel so proud whenever I wear my school uniform. I was motivated by free education.”

“I felt very happy but the teachers and students were all surprised. My favourite subjects are Religious and Moral Education (RME) and Information Communication Technology (ICT).”

Apparently in order not to put all her hopes on only becoming a nurse, Madam Yamoah who will be 60 years old at the time she completes her Senior High School (SHS) education said “I want to become an assemblywoman in my area.”

She is a mother of four and has five grandchildren.

Watch her in the video below as she tells her story: