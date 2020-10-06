Adomonline.com reported the assemblyman for the electoral area, Eric Nkrumah as having confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying Kwasi Emmanuel ran away after killing his wife, Mrs. Sarah Issah in Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to him, the community members mounted a search for the farmer but could not find him, only to discover him dead hanging on a tree at his village at Sefwi Anyinabrim on the morning of Tuesday, October 6.

The news portal reported a resident of the village as claiming that the man had instructed one of his children to dry his cocoa beans but the boy did not work to his expectation, so he got angry and threatened to kill his son who had already fled home.

A heated argument ensued when the deceased, Mrs. Sarah Issah advised her husband, Kwasi Emmanuel to dry the beans himself, rather than wait on his son to do it at all cost. The advice apparently did not go down well with the angry man, so the couple engaged in an exchange of words.

As they argued, Kwasi Emmanuel reached for a pistol and shot his wife beneath her breast and then proceeded to hit her with a pestle till she fell unconscious.

Although some residents reportedly rescued her, Mrs. Issah was was pronounced dead at their arrival at St John’s Hospital where she had been rushed to for treatment.