In the video circulating on social media, the unhappy man is seen genuflecting apparently because he could not stand straight due to the pain from the suspected blue balls while holding his phone in one hand.

Despite his obvious condition, the yellow pant-wearing sex worker was bent on taking the full charge agreed on before the romp, but the young man insisted that he would only pay GHC 100 because he did not ejaculate. It is unclear why he did not ‘cum’ though.

Both the prostitute and the man could be seen in the hilarious video baying at each other as the lady threatens to show him an unforgettable lesson if he failed to pay her in full. He also threatened to throw the prostitute away if she did not loosen her grips on him.

At a point in time, she tried to grab the man’s phone to probably defray the debt but he held it too firmly for her to snatch.

In other news, an Anglican Bishop has been suspended for one year after allegedly admitting to having sex with the wife of a priest placed under his employment and care.

According to correcting.com, Rt. Reverend Rufus Victor Ajileye Adepoju has been suspended by the Anglican Church as the Diocesan Bishop in charge of Ekiti West diocese with immediate effect over gross sexual misconduct.

The news website further reported that the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, conveyed the suspension in a letter dated December 11, 2020, and signed by the Primate, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Mr. Adepoju has been stripped of his designated role and barred from participating in all activities of the diocese for one year.

The church’s hierarchy reportedly investigated the matter on December 10, 2020, and the bishop allegedly owned up to the sexual misconduct.

For privacy, the names of the reverend and his wife with whom Mr. Adepoju had sex were withheld in the suspension letter.

Mr. Adepoju was urged to use his suspension period to “seek the face of God.”