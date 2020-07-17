In a statement, the service said: “The bodies of the two Police Officers have been retrieved from the Oda River. Investigation still ongoing.”

Lance Corporal Akwasi Boateng and Stephen Kyeremeh were part of a four-member team of officers who were returning from across the river situated at Korbro in the Obuasi Municipality in the Ashanti Region after pursuing some suspected criminals in the area when the canoe ferrying them capsized.

The said criminals were believed to have crossed the river to the other side during a hot chase, so the officers decided to cross the river all in a bid to arrest the suspects at all costs.

Two of the officers were able to swim to safety but the other two could not be found.

The Ashanti regional police command has initiated a search for the missing officers.

The Oda River is said to be as big as River Pra and River Offin and serves as Ghana Water Company Limited’s source of treated water for the Obuasi Municipality.