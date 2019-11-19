Jacob Semekor Mordzifa, a Bachelor of Arts student with a major in Geography and Resource Development, obtained a final grade point average (FGPA) of 3.91 and has been named one of the best graduating students at the University of Ghana at its just ended November 2019 Congregation ceremonies.

He told JoyNews that after his secondary education in Sogakope Senior High School, he had gained admission to the University of Ghana in 2005 but could not go to the school at that time because his family did not have the wherewithal to support him.

Well, Mordzifa opted for driving a commercial car out of necessity to make ends meet and then save towards furthering his education.

“My driving force was the fact that out of a non-educated family of 21, with 6 wives to my dad, I could be the one to go to school and bring some light to the house,” he is quoted as saying.

Since going to the university straightaway was difficult for him, he enrolled at the Akropong-Akuapem Teacher Training College with the savings from his driving work.

While in the teacher training college, Mordzifa was saving his allowance towards his university education.

Fortunately, he gained Admission in 2015 and with his ambition to become a decorated academic and astute lecturer, he took his studies seriously and has now graduated with first class.

Despite getting married in 2017 in the middle of his university education, the young man didn’t allow family and its issues to distort his dream.

Congratulations to Jacob Semekor Mordzifa. He is an inspiration to many young people.

Watch his interview below: