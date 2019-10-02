He was accused of conspiring against the state and undermining the military.

Reports say Bouteflika is not alone in the prosecution that resulted in his incarceration. Two other former secret service chiefs, Mohamed Mediene and Bachir Tartag as well as a political party head Louisa Hanoune were equally sentenced alongside with him.

Before their eventual imprisonment, they were earlier arrested and detained in an exercise that was deemed to be targeted at the allies of the former administration.

Former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika who suffered stroke in 2013 only resigned in April this year after 20 years rule.

Although he was confined to wheelchair, he still expressed interest in contesting for president but a series of mass protests forced him to bow out.

Said Bouteflika was seen by many as one of the key people behind his brother’s reign.