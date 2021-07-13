Businesswoman earns admiration after kneeling humbly to pour her heart out to groom (video)

She is seen in the video kneeling before her husband while appealing to him with a lot of passion not to let any “other person come between us apart from God”.

Since the video went viral after the emcee of their wedding, Mc Kato Kisha posted it on Instagram, a lot of people have been reacting to it, with some urging other women to emulate Cecilia’s humility.

“I would like our marriage life to be private. Let there be no other person between us apart from God. I beg you my love to always take everything on prayer. If there's something wrong, go to the pulpit and kneel down and pray because that's where we exchanged vows. Let us believe in God and our marriage will last)," she said in a local dialect as translated by Tuko.co.ke.

Another video shows her still on her knees while presenting a cake to the groom, which the news website said was meant for her parents and those of the groom.