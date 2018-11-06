Pulse.com.gh logo
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters

Abdul Jalilu Musah, according to the Ghana News Agency, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of defilement, but was found culpable after trial and has been sentenced to eight years on each counts.

A 28-year-old butcher will spend the next 16 years of his active life in prison after an Accra Circuit Court has found him guilty of defiling two sisters aged 10 and 11, and sentenced him consequently.

It reported Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire as having told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that the convict lived at Nima in the Greater Accra Region.

On December 24, 2017, Musah lured the victims into his room and had sex with the youngsters in turns, and warned them not to disclose their ordeal to anyone.

While Musah succeeded in satisfying his sexual desire, the victims were left in excruciating pains. The older one, who could not endure the pains any longer, complained to her mother three days after the sexual act.

Her revelation led to questioning of the younger one who corroborated the story.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said a formal report was made with the Nima Police, where a medical form was issued for the victims to be sent to the hospital for examination and treatment.

He said the case was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit of the Nima Police, leading to Musah’s arrest.

