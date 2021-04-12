Catholic bishop who was criticised for building mosque for Muslims gives explanation

He told The Punch that they did not discriminate against anyone when he and other members of the church played host to the Internally Displaced Persons, so if they were extending further help to the victims, it was only fair and just that they attended to all of them without discrimination based on religion.

It is reported that when Rev. Fr. Stephen Mamza and the Catholic Diocese of Yola were attending to the IDPs, they treated them as human beings who needed help and did not ask about the religion they belong to or their church denomination.

The cleric maintained that the majority of the IDPs who thronged to their camp were Christians but noted that there was also a large number of Muslims among them.