The tragic event occurred in Cameroon where the priest identified as Reverend Father Jude slumped and died during the Homily.

The former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu shared a video of the heartbreaking incident on Twitter and it has triggered debate.

“Rev. Fr Jude., CMA, Spiritual Director of CMA Deido, in Cameroon’s commercial capital, Douala, was preaching the Homily at Mass earlier today when this happened. RIP to him,” Chidi Odinkalu wrote on Twitter.

Before he slumped, the deceased preacher was wearing a face mask as he preached, in a bid to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.

During the preaching, Reverend Father Jude paused momentarily but the congregation and other priests didn’t notice that he was in danger until he sprawled on the ground. By the time they rushed to his aid, it was too late to save him.

Reports say Reverend Father Jude was the spiritual director of the Catholic Men Association in Douala, Cameroon.

Below are some reactions on Twitter to the sad death of the priest: