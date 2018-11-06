CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death

news

They say we are made up of body, mind and soul. Some believe this, others do not. Perhaps this video of a translucent matter leaving a dead body may cure the doubting Thomas.

This eerie video may send shivers down your spine, as what is believed to be the soul leaves the corpse. According to the narrator, this video is from a Chinese hospital where a woman on the stretcher dies and then security camera records her soul leaving her body.

Please watch the video keenly so you don’t miss anything. What do you think after watching this film? Let us know your thoughts. Was it really the soul that left or just a foggy mass?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: