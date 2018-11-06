Pulse.com.gh logo
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death

This video of a soul leaving a body may be one of the most compelling videos of the afterlife.

  • Published:
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death play

Chinese hospital

They say we are made up of body, mind and soul. Some believe this, others do not. Perhaps this video of a translucent matter leaving a dead body may cure the doubting Thomas.

This eerie video may send shivers down your spine, as what is believed to be the soul leaves the corpse. According to the narrator, this video is from a Chinese hospital where a woman on the stretcher dies and then security camera records her soul leaving her body.

READ ALSO: Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse

Please watch the video keenly so you don’t miss anything.  What do you think after watching this film? Let us know your thoughts. Was it really the soul that left or just a foggy mass?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

