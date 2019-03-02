Charms, ammunition recovered from kidnappers

Police in the Nigerian state of Benue have recovered charms and ammunition from a syndicate of kidnappers.

The police, acting on information during a routine patrol, ambushed the criminals and had an exchange with the kidnappers along Takum road at the Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state on Friday March 1st.

A statement from the Bunue police command signed by DSP Catherine Anene, said the hoodlums took to their heels abandoning two bags containing 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 8 magazines of AK 47 rifle, a knife and assorted charms.