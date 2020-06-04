Chief Imam directs Imams of major mosques to hold on with Friday prayers until further notice

The directive follows a consultation with the leadership of the various Muslim communities in Ghana to approve guidelines for Muslim worship in mosques after the partial lifting of restrictions on religious activities and public gatherings.

In a press release signed by Chairman of the National Chief Imam Advisory Board, Alhaji Mammmah Gado Mohammed, the Muslim community has been directed to urgently form COVID-19 taskforces at all the levels of the masjid (mosque) administrations – that is regional, district, community, neighbourhood and institutional mosques.

The statement further said that given the high risk of losing control of huge congregational sizes, Friday prayers or the Jumu’a Salat in major mosques, particularly in urban areas, should be discouraged until further notice, following the directive of the president limiting the number of worshipers to 100,

“Where applicable Jumu’a prayers should be held at minor/lower masjids (mosques) concurrently in all communities with high Muslim concentration, with the number of worshippers not exceeding 100.

“Also, Jumu'a Prayers at institutional masjids (mosques) such as the police, military and others where there is sufficient control, may be observed,” the statement reads in part.

Read the full statement below:

