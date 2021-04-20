Child Rights International goes after more celebrities who put minors on social media

Child Rights International (CRI), a non-governmental organization that advocates for the protection of the rights and dignity of children initiated the legal process that has resulted in her imprisonment.

Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah has hinted that his outfit will henceforth be monitoring to take action against celebrities who have opened Instagram accounts for their children who are minors for commercial purposes.

He is reported to have issued the warning while speaking in an interview on Ade Akye Abia with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Accra-based Okay FM.

“Very soon, they’ll hear from us on some actions that we’re going to take with respect to how people are engaging their children on social media for commercial purposes, for advertisement, for all kinds of things,” Kwadwosheldon.com quoted him as saying.

Mr. Bright Appiah has however given a window of opportunity to parents or guardians who are engaged in the violation of their underage wards on social media for commercial purposes to take those videos and images down before they find themselves in trouble.