RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Child Rights International goes after more celebrities who put minors on social media

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Child Rights International has warned that it will soon be taking legal action against more Ghanaians including those referred to as celebrities who have been using their underage children on social media for commercial purposes.

Child Rights International goes after more celebrities who put minors on social media

Pulse Ghana

The caution follows the conviction and sentencing of socialite Rosemond Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo after she posted an obscene photo of herself and her seven-year-old son in June last year.

Recommended articles

Child Rights International (CRI), a non-governmental organization that advocates for the protection of the rights and dignity of children initiated the legal process that has resulted in her imprisonment.

Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah has hinted that his outfit will henceforth be monitoring to take action against celebrities who have opened Instagram accounts for their children who are minors for commercial purposes.

READ ALSO: Video shows Ghanaian student’s lover kissing and caressing her during zoom lectures

He is reported to have issued the warning while speaking in an interview on Ade Akye Abia with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Accra-based Okay FM.

Very soon, they’ll hear from us on some actions that we’re going to take with respect to how people are engaging their children on social media for commercial purposes, for advertisement, for all kinds of things,” Kwadwosheldon.com quoted him as saying.

Mr. Bright Appiah has however given a window of opportunity to parents or guardians who are engaged in the violation of their underage wards on social media for commercial purposes to take those videos and images down before they find themselves in trouble.

It will be in their best interest to pull those things down otherwise there is an action that will follow very soon.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]