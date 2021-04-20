RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Video shows Ghanaian student’s lover kissing and caressing her during zoom lectures

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A female student alleged to be of the University of Ghana forgot to turn off the zoom camera during online lectures as she combined it with the enjoyment of romance from her lover.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, she appears to be paying attention to the lecture, but her lover is seen behind, kissing and caressing her.

It is unclear if, with all that disruptive romance, the lady identified by Zoom-registered name Ruth Bilson was able to grasp what was being taught.

Aside from that, she gave her colleagues a free show which equally had the potential to disrupt their attention. The video shows some of them raising their hands but it remains unclear if it was an attempt to draw Ruth Bilson’s attention to the blunder or that of their lecturer.

The video has since triggered reactions from social media users some of whom expressed wonderment about whether the lady deliberately left her camera on to show her romance session to the public and for what purpose.

Twitter user, @godswayosmo who shared the video on the platform captioned it: “Romance dey go on for Online Class. Yawa for this Legon girl wey forgot to mute her video.”

Watch the video below:

