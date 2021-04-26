China allegedly has a machine that peels cocoa straight from harvesting (video)

The video shows other men believed to be labourers collecting and feeding the machine with the cocoa and then it breaks and separates the seeds from the pods. The seeds are heaped into a huge container placed under the machine.

With the machine, the use of manpower on the cocoa farm will be reduced drastically, compared to what happens in Ghana.

According to Saddick Adams, it is pathetic of Ghana to have been growing and exporting cocoa for ages and continues to use archaic methods of production while a huge chunk of the money derived from the sector is spent on misplaced priorities.

“China starts cocoa export in less than a year and they have a machine that peels cocoa straight from harvesting even in the smallest of farms.

“Ogyakrom have produced cocoa for nearly 150 years and farmers with 100-acre farms have to born more children to help peel.

“Instead of developing your cocoa and food-producing areas, they'll reward your National Best Farmer with a house in Accra. Agric ministers ne cocoa board fuor nso, fat salaries ne V8 nkoaa .

“If the brain doesn't work, the body will suffer,” he captioned the video posted on his Facebook page.

What is not clear from Saddick Adams' post is whether the video he shared was filmed in China or another cocoa-growing area.

It came to light just a few days ago that China has started growing and exporting cocoa, a discovery that has sent shivers down the spines of some concerned Ghanaians that the country’s cocoa sector may suffer if China becomes a large-scale cocoa producer.

However, some industry players have downplayed the threat, saying China’s climatic conditions and land cannot support large-scale cocoa production.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian businessman and former President of AngloGold Ashanti Samuel Esson Jonah has bemoaned how Chinese migrants have destroyed Ghana’s cocoa-growing lands by contaminating them with mercury through illegal mining before starting to grow the foreign exchange earning cash crop of their own.

He said this among other things while delivering a speech to Rotarians in Accra titled 'Down the up escalator – Reflections on Ghana's future by a senior citizen'.