The Nigerian family of eight risks being rendered homeless if the Christ Embassy in the country’s Warri state goes ahead with its plans to sell the house in question.

Reports say the abroad-based young man, identified simply as Shedrack returned to Nigeria last year and became serious with religion, to the approval of his family.

Following that, when he sowed his car as a seed to the Church last year, his family members had no problem with it until Shedrack appears to have now overstepped by donating the family house to the church.

Shedrack did the recent donation without his family’s knowledge until his father noticed men going around, viewing the property and decided to question them.

It was then that he was told that his house now belongs to Christ Embassy and has been valued to be sold at 25 million Naira.

According to reports, the house was built on land owned by the entire family and with money contributed by the whole family, though Shedrack contributed the lion’s share.

The in contention now is reportedly occupied by Shedrack’s father, cousins and four tenants who paid rent.

The old man is reported to have written to the senior pastor of Christ Embassy in Warri and he promised to take action but has not done anything about the situation after one month.

Both Shedrack’s father and the Christ Embassy church have reportedly filed complaints with the police, and the matter might end up in court.