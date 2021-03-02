The fair-looking Nigerian young man raised suspicions that he must have been involved in ritual means of getting rich quickly without working hard for it, popularly known in Ghana as Sakawa.

“I no fit kill my mama for money ritual,” he is heard saying in the full glare of onlookers, some of whom made efforts to restrain him but he struggled to free himself from their grips.

He then went off and continued to say “I no fit kill my mama for money ritual”.

It is unclear what was chasing him to kill his mother for ritual money to which he did not want to oblige because nobody could be seen running after him.

READ ALSO: Man kills wife who’s given birth to 7 kids for taking birth control pills without his consent

Meanwhile, in other news, a beautiful lady has taken to social media to express an urgent need for a man to marry her, saying she will only explain during her honeymoon why getting married was urgent.

The young lady who identified herself on Twitter as @sexy_oma_ shared photos of herself ostensibly to help market her fast.

"Someone should coman marry me pls, its urgent biko, I'll explain during honeymoon," she captioned the photos on Twitter.

Her post has triggered a lot of reactions from Twitter users with some wondering if @sexy_oma_would mind forfeiting her bride price due to the urgency with which she claimed to need the marriage.

While some people made fun of her post, others advised her to look for other solutions to whatever problems that might be haunting her rather than rush into marriage.