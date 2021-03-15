His comment follows the expression of disappointment in him by some members of the NDC who claim that certain actions of the speaker have been in defiance of the party’s position.

Controversy broke out especially within the opposition party following the recent approval of three of Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees whom NDC members on the Appointments Committee in parliament had earlier raised red flags against during their vetting.

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi then accused Bagbin and the entire leadership including the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak of betrayal and called for a reshuffle. His call was endorsed by former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak although he didn’t mention names.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest,” Sammy Gyamfi wrote on Facebook, adding “we have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into the office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more.”

However, reacting to the claims of betrayal, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said: “Now, I don’t belong to any party. I’m the Speaker of Ghana. I’m not a Speaker of NPP. I’m not a Speaker of NDC. I’m the Speaker of Ghana. And I must hold the balance. My duty is to ensure that there’s an even playing field and the decision is taken, and I announce it. That is all.

“And, so, if you sit down and look at me and think that maybe you were my girlfriend before [and, therefore] I should give you an advantage over another who I’ve never met, please, then don’t come to me; you won’t get it. Let’s finish; after work, we can do that business together. Not when I’m working. That’s my nature; that’s how I’ve been up to this time and, so, it’s unfortunate that these things are happening.”