The incident reportedly happened at NKST Church, Achusa, Makurdi in Nigeria’s Benue State.

According to Nigerian media reports, the church members asked their pastor to vacate his seat and leave the church on Sunday, Feb 14, and locked him and his supporters out of the church.

The Nation reported that the church members claimed to be uncomfortable with the pastor’s method of preaching.

They accused the resident pastor of preaching and living some strange doctrines that they are no longer interested in.

Other worshippers who turned up for Sunday service were also stranded as they could not get into the church premises due to the unexpected mutiny by their fellow congregants.

They are seen in photos from the scene standing outside the locked gate of the church, hoping to gain entrance, while the overthrown pastor and his supporters refused to leave, insisting that the church members had to powers to take the action they were engaged in.

Meanwhile, it is reported that under the NKST church rules, only the Synod in Mkar, Gboko can sanction a resident pastor if the said man of God misconducts him or herself, and not the church members.

In other news, a Ghanaian pastor has shared the kinds of women he believes every peace-loving man must avoid getting married to.

According to the head pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, there are ten attributes men must look out for when they are considering a woman for marriage to avoid having to divorce in the future.

He acknowledged that it might not be couples’ intention to divorce but certain attitudes may necessitate it if attention is not paid to them at the beginning of their courtship before finally deciding to get married.

In his view, it is better to cancel the wedding a week or two days before the ceremony than to try to avoid embarrassment by tying the knot which may later result in a bigger shame with many complex issues.

A video that was uploaded to social media shows Pastor Elvis Agyemang listing the following women as not worthy of marriage:

1. Men must avoid chatter or blabber.

2. Avoid a woman who is not secretive.

3. Avoid a manipulative woman.

4. Avoid a liar.

5. Men must avoid a woman who would do anything for money but hardly knows how to create wealth.

6. Avoid a woman who does not trust your leadership.

7. Avoid a woman who does not know how to apply wisdom in correcting your mistakes.

8. Avoid a rebellious and disrespectful woman.

9. Avoid a woman who is into fornication.

10. Avoid a home breaker.

Since it is not only men who must do due diligence before marriage, probably, Pastor Elvis Agyemang will be coming out with another list that women must be guided by when making their choices, if he has not done so already.