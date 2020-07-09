The said church located in Ohafia local government area of Nigeria’s Abia State and founded by one Ifekwe Udo was demolished by the youth of the community.

Ifekwe Udo became popular in the past quarter of the decade for his visible effort in providing employment opportunities for the jobless youth of the community. He gave the jobless youth motorcycles on hire purchase.

According to an eyewitness, he was arrested by the Nigerian police for violating the lockdown order, child trafficking and terrorizing the community.

Below are photos of the irate youth destroying the Church of Satan:

Church of Satan demolished and founder arrested (photos)

