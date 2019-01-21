Church sells prophetic prayer recharge card to members

The so called prophetic prayer recharge card bears the name of the church, Canaanland Adoration Ministries as well as the image of the pastor.

Per the inscriptions on the card, it is being sold for N200 and valid for only three days.

What is also unimaginable about the prophetic prayer recharge card is the claim that, whoever buys it has the option to subscribe other relatives, ostensibly to secure a place for them in heaven.

Twitter user, @thisisChibuzor who shared photos of the card hints of what he calls “heavenly visa” as the next plan after the prophetic prayer recharge card.

He captioned the photos: “t’s 2019, praying for yourself is no longer enough, you have to subscribe too! It’s heavenly subscription. Imagine going to hell because we refused to subscribe.

“Stay there, fathers, sisters, prophets, high priests, native doctors are all doing it now, if you fall you fall. Lol… But don’t forget to subscribe! Amen. Stay there, heavenly visa is next. Already shared the idea on the TL in my last tweet.”

The world is evolving, and businesses are using technology to maximise profit, it is not surprising that some churches are adopting similar means to ‘enhance the work of God’.