RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A company has allegedly announced a vacancy and asked people to apply for it just 35 minutes after announcing the death of one of its workers.

Company announces vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The development deemed to be insensitive of the company was shared on Twitter by a woman with the Twitter handle @ChinklydChelz who went further to advise people to prioritise their welfare and not ‘kill' themselves for any employer.

Recommended articles

In her Monday, March 29 post which has gone viral and attracted a lot of reactions, she disclosed that a colleague of hers at work died and the company opened recruitment for the position of the deceased just 35 minutes after the news of the death had been announced.

“My job announced the passing of one of my (distant) coworkers and announced her position in the following email 35 mins later... “Always put yourself first,” @ChinklydChelz wrote on Twitter.

Many Twitter users have been reacting to her post while others too share their experiences of their various workplaces.

READ: Court jails 25-year-old trader who bit off police officer’s finger

The post has so far garnered over 167,000 retweets, over 36,000 likes and thousands of quoted replies.

@celanousconcern said: "When I lost my job after catching COVID-19, they fired me for missing too much work. I was eager to return, but they said no. That was in October. They still haven't replaced me. I went to every job site and told my story. Let them know what you're worth. I didn't until it was too late."

@MorgansBME said: "Two years ago, my store manager died in a car accident leaving work and the next day they hired somebody for his position like he was nothing. Didn’t have a memorial, no balloon release or anything. Just a pic and a reef ... that’s Walmart for you."

@iBaseball_1 said: "I don’t see anything wrong. It’s business, nothing personal. They still have a business to run and her position probably plays a big factor in the company."

@extraasserica said: Boy do I have a million stories like this. At my old job, a lady had cancer her short-term disability only covered her for 6 months. Her cancer treatments weren’t up and she was still in pain so she had to bring her morphine pump to work with her at a factory.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]