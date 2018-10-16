Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night

news

A Japanese company has introduced a “sleep remuneration system” which sees its employees earn allowances for sleeping for a minimum of six hours each night.

Most employers are gradually waking up to the fact that overwork and exhaustion of employees is a major contributor to under productivity, and hence the need to ensure their wrkers get sufficient rest after a hard day’s work, so as to return to the job the next day more refreshed and energised.

The practice of employers concerning themselves with how much rest their employees have at home is becoming a trend in Japan where there are huge companies with workers overworking themselves.

A Tokyo-based wedding planning company called CRAZY seems to be blazing the trail in prioritising the welfare of its workers even after they have left its premises.

According to odditycentral.com, it has teamed up with Airweave, a start-up specialising in sleep analysis technology and will be monitoring its employees sleep patterns. Workers who install the Sleep Analysis app on their smartphones and share their data with the company are eligible to receive points according to how many hours of sleep they get every night. CRAZY hopes that the new reward system will improve the lifestyle habits and overall health of its employees, as well as boost their productivity.

The news website further reports that, all employees have to do is place their smartphones by their beds and start the Airweave Sleep Analysis app, and it will take care of the rest. The software can track body movements during sleep, measure sleep depth and sleep time, among other things. If they decide to share this data with their company, and manage to a minimum of 6 hours of sleep per night, for at least five days a week, they stand to earn hundreds of points that can be converted into yen (100 points = 100 yen) at the cafeterias and cafes in the CRAZY office building.

For example, if the app shows that an employee has slept the minimum of 6 hours per night, for five nights a week, they will receive 500 points ($4.50). If they manage to do that 6 times a week, they get 600 points ($5.40), and reaching the 6-hour threshold for a full week yields 1,000 points ($9). Employees also get a bonus of 1,000 points if they share their sleep data with the company for a full month, even if they don’t meet the set sleep goals.

Inasmuch as the sleep remuneration allowance may not be so attractive, the fact that no other country than Japan is prioritising the welfare of its workers having realised the effects on productivity, is good news.

Reports say CRAZY had introduced the sleep remuneration system on a trial basis, but decided to implement it officially on October 10th, because the results of the test exceeded expectations. Employees taking part in the trial improved their sleep time and overall health, increased their productivity at work and displayed increased creativity, a treasured quality in the wedding planning business.