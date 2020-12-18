The founder and presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches (formerly known as the Lighthouse Chapel International) gave the advice during a sermon delivered on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the First Love Church, the Daily Graphic reported.

According to the renowned man of God, students are jeopardising their future by betting on sports.

He spoke about how he used to bet on horse racing when he was younger before entreating students to rather engage in activities that will draw them closer to God and the church.

“...When I was younger, I used to go to the horse races... and you’d see them coming, sometimes fifteen of them and those of us who were betting, you choose one and you bet on that one. I hear students have been betting? Look, If you want to be poor, continue betting.

"From today tell yourself when you see the bet, do you have to go somewhere or on your phone? Tell yourself never, never, never again.

"I am sure this election some people betted. I am sure there is betting on the election too, they bet on everything, whether you will score with the left leg or the right leg it is also a bet. I want to tell you are participating in the best project, you are betting on the right horse, Halleluyah when you choose the kingdom of God. So, be a church builder.

“I know of no better lasting impact that we can make than to build God’s house in this era when we are here with whatever we have; with our land, money, with our physical effort, energy and to build churches,” Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said.

Sports betting is growing trend among they youth across the globe lately and it is fast gaining grounds in Ghana and Africa.