Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity?


Video Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity?

The video involves two heavy cement block which looks about 9 inches in size and a bear bottle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Could this be a mere creativity or spiritual powers at play? play

Social media users are expressing shock at a trending video which looks too weird to be a mere display of creativity.

The video involves two heavy cement block which looks about 9 inches in size and a bear bottle.

In the video, one of the cement blocks is placed on the floor at a place believed to be a construction site, with the bottle placed on it erect.

The surprising moment came when the second cement block is placed on the neck of the bear bottle by the edge and it begins to turn in different directions in an acrobatic fashion without falling.

READ MORE: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day

The video was posted on twitter by one Godfred Nsafoah with the caption, ”I trust my people”.

Watch the video below:

Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity? play

Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity? play
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush
Assault: Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital
In Jesus' Name: Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in church In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in church
Video: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Video Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Video: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Video 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Human sacrifice: I had sex with my sister and aunty, sacrificed my mother to succeed - Confesses popular footballer Human sacrifice I had sex with my sister and aunty, sacrificed my mother to succeed - Confesses popular footballer

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winnerbullet
2 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using during...bullet
3 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church member...bullet
4 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
5 Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly...bullet
6 ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Incest Galore Woman divorces biological son, marries...bullet
9 Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he...bullet
10 Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears...bullet

Related Articles

Video Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Video 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom
Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education"
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court
In Central Region Grave looter grabbed with human skull

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his wife’s...bullet
7 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
8 Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching...bullet
9 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
10 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet

Filla

Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Yahoo Plus 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money
Toddler locked up in washing machine struggles for freedom
Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom
Tang Feihu inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Gulspor football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing