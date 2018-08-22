news

Social media users are expressing shock at a trending video which looks too weird to be a mere display of creativity.

The video involves two heavy cement block which looks about 9 inches in size and a bear bottle.

In the video, one of the cement blocks is placed on the floor at a place believed to be a construction site, with the bottle placed on it erect.

The surprising moment came when the second cement block is placed on the neck of the bear bottle by the edge and it begins to turn in different directions in an acrobatic fashion without falling.

READ MORE: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day

The video was posted on twitter by one Godfred Nsafoah with the caption, ”I trust my people”.

Watch the video below: