Court jails Ghanaian barber 114 years for sodomising 12 pupils

Andreas Kamasah

A Circuit court at Kwahu south has sentenced a 23-year-old Ghanaian barber to 114 years imprisonment for sodomising 12 pupils.

Kwame Amponsah has been sentenced after being found guilty of the crime he perpetrated on the victims who happen to be pupils of a basic school at Jejeti Atewase in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Explaining the imprisonment term meted out to the convict, Victor Feyi, the Unit Head of Community Development under the Social Welfare Department in the area said it should have been 120 years but the convict’s guilty plea concerning two of the victims mitigated the sentence.

“For the 10 children, he is supposed to serve 10 years per child and for the other two, for pleading guilty, he was given seven years each,” he said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

It is however noteworthy that the sentences will run concurrently.

The convict had been abusing the victims in the community until he got exposed during a community engagement at Atewase by the Social Welfare and Community Development under its Child Protection Programme in selected MMDAs across the country.

“We had a tip-off that a young man in the community was sexually abusing school children. So with the help of some elders and the Assembly Member of the electoral area, we arrested the young guy,” Victor Feyi said.

With the assistance of the Social Welfare Department, Kwame Amponsah was arrested and then handed to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU).

He has since been on remand and faced trial before his eventual sentencing on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The victims were however taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Andreas Kamasah

