Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe

A 24-year-old man was handed one year of probation and had to pay a $200 fine after he reportedly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge levelled against him after he was caught having sex with a parked car’s exhaust pipe.

According to the Mirror UK, Ryan Scott Malek was arrested by police after he was found in a compromising position with the parked car on May 1.

When he appeared before a Municipal Court in Newton to answer charges of lewd and lascivious behaviour, the young man reportedly pleaded guilty.

Reports say in June, Malek was named in a criminal complaint charging him with repeatedly trying to have sex with the tailpipe of a parked vehicle.

He was however taken to the hospital to sober up after it came to light that the suspect reportedly had excess alcohol in his body, and might have committed the crime under its influence.

Court document states that the convict “unlawfully, intentionally and publicly exposed a sex organ or exposed a sex organ in the presence of another person who is not the spouse of the offender and who has not consented thereto, with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desires of oneself or another”.

The document also named six witnesses in whose presence Malek apparently committed the offence.