Criminology graduate arrested for alleged robber in a bank

news

Reports circulating in Nigerian media indicate that a graduate of criminology from the University of Port Harcourt was arrested on Tuesday, while trying to steal from a bank in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

The suspect who gave his name as Ifeanyi Dike is seen in a viral video being assaulted at the bank.

In the video, a man believed to be a security officer is heard saying “this is the second time he has been apprehended trying to steal within the bank premises.”

The suspect is also seen in the video raising concern about filming him, but the video eventually ended up online and has since gone viral.

READ ALSO: Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research

Reports say the suspect is noted for moving from one bank to the other and stealing, under the guise of patronising their services.

Criminology, according to wikipedia, is the scientific study of the nature, extent, management, causes, control, consequences, and prevention of criminal behavior, both on individual and social levels. But what Ifeanyi Dike is suspected of engaging in is directly contrary.

He was severely beaten before he was finally handed over to the police for investigation and a possible prosecution.

Watch the video below: