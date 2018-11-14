Pulse.com.gh logo
Short people are angrier and more violent than tall people - Research

The researchers quizzed 600 men aged between 18 and 50 on the perception of male gender, self-image and behaviour in relation to drug-taking, violence and crime for a government-led study.

A research conducted by scientists at the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia has found that short people are angrier and more violent than tall people.

The researchers, according to higherperspectives.com, quizzed 600 men aged between 18 and 50 on the perception of male gender, self-image and behaviour in relation to drug-taking, violence and crime for a government-led study.

The finding revealed that men who feel the least masculine are most at risk of committing violent or criminal acts.

The research further revealed that men who considered themselves less masculine, also known as "male discrepancy stress," were nearly three times more likely to have committed violent assaults with a weapon or assaults leading to an injury.

This latest finding about short people has come to corroborate a similar fact found by researchers at Oxford University a few years ago which suggested that reducing a person's height can increase feelings of vulnerability and also raise levels of paranoia, also known as the "Napoleon Complex."

As modern society becomes more superficial and focused on the body standards for both sexes, height is becoming a taboo topic for many men.

It is very possible that these studies included too small of a test group to accurately describe the behavioural tendencies of someone based on their height.

Just for clarification, Napoleon was actually 5 feet 7 inches tall, which is basically the average height of our time. And for some perspective, that's an inch taller than movie star Jet Li!

