A South African-based Nigerian pastor who recently claimed money had emerged out of him after he prayed to God, has made it into the news headlines again.

This time round the man of God popularly known as Pastor Anointed is reported to have made his congregants lick his shoes to enable them claim a promised miracle money.

Photos of the church members kneeling to lick the shoes have gone viral online and attracting reactions.

Pastor Anointed, just like some modern day men of God, is notorious for his controversial miracles, most of which engendered backlash.