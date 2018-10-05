Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors


Video Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors

25-year-old woman and her mason husband who claimed to live at Dansoman in Accra had visited the church to seek healing for her swollen legs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors play

Head Pastor of the Anointed Palace Chapel, popularly known as Rev. Obofuor has vowed to spend the last penny of his life savings to save a 25-year-old woman who is suffering a weird swell in her legs, disfiguring her body almost completely.

The woman and her mason husband who claimed to live at Dansoman in Accra had visited the church to seek healing for her sickness.

According to the man, he married the woman in her current condition and despite the fact that family members have shunned her, they have been living together and have two children.

Rev. Obofuor who could not believe the extent of love the woman’s husband has for her promised to reward him handsomely and change their lives for good through both medical and spiritual means.

He said: “I’ll reward you handsomely for marrying this woman in her state,” he told the husband, who said people insult and mock him for deciding to marry such a woman.

READ ALSO: 49-year-old woman says "I do" to 19-year-old boy

Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors play

 

“I will ask God that if there is anything I can do to heal her, I will. If there is any surgery that we need to fly her out of the country, I will provide financial support for that.”

The man of God then gave them 10 bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil and canned tomatoes, and an amount of 250 Euros and Ghc100 to take care of themselves until they return to church the next week.

Aside the gifts, Obofuor asked the woman’s husband to look for a land and also enquire about how much it will cost to enrol him in a driving school. Apparently the pastor intends to buy a land and build a house for the family, and also buy a car for the man to serve as a source of livelihood for them. He also promised to take care of their children.

Obofuor has made headlines in the recent past for exhibiting his wealth in what looked like a competition between him and Daniel Obinim. But his latest kind gesture towards the poor family.

Watch the video below:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée Video Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée
Abomination: 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra Abomination 2 men stripped naked after stealing gods from a shrine in Anambra
Screenshot: Drunk man involved in car accident after pressing the accelerator and brake to “take a screenshot” Screenshot Drunk man involved in car accident after pressing the accelerator and brake to “take a screenshot”
Till Death Do Us Part: 39-year-old woman says "I do" to 19-year-old boy Till Death Do Us Part 39-year-old woman says "I do" to 19-year-old boy
Bravery: Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back Bravery Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back
Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat

Recommended Videos

Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée
Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints
Video: The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai Video The world's most expensive shoes unveiled in Dubai



Top Articles

1 Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bedbullet
2 Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless...bullet
4 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to rival...bullet
5 In Market Woman gives birth to lizard after 2 years of pregnancybullet
6 Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her...bullet
7 Tragic Passengers get burnt whilst driver refuels at a...bullet
8 Till Death Do Us Part 39-year-old woman says "I do" to...bullet
9 Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on...bullet
10 Bravery Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife...bullet

Related Articles

Till Death Do Us Part 39-year-old woman says "I do" to 19-year-old boy
Bravery Goat escapes ritual killers with long knife buried in its back
Hilarious! Family sued for owing huge electricity bill blames their cat
Hilarious! Nigerian grammarian, Patrick Obahiagbon on his knees begging for vote
Abomination! Father defiles daughter for 6 years, gets her pregnant
Protest! HIV/AIDS patients threaten to boycott ARV drugs unless they’re put on payroll
Video Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bush
Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Video Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed
Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
4 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
5 Video Food service worker caught spitting in customer's pizzabullet
6 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
7 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up...bullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to...bullet
10 Discovery Man finds love potion in partner’s bag with...bullet

Filla

6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
Invasion Of Privacy Wife jailed 3 months for scrolling through husband’s phone
MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers
Unimaginable! MP loses millions, a car and parcel of land to money doublers
Side chick Cheating husband throws his side chick out of the bedroom window when his wife returns home (Photos)
X
Advertisement