Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors

Head Pastor of the Anointed Palace Chapel, popularly known as Rev. Obofuor has vowed to spend the last penny of his life savings to save a 25-year-old woman who is suffering a weird swell in her legs, disfiguring her body almost completely.

The woman and her mason husband who claimed to live at Dansoman in Accra had visited the church to seek healing for her sickness.

According to the man, he married the woman in her current condition and despite the fact that family members have shunned her, they have been living together and have two children.

Rev. Obofuor who could not believe the extent of love the woman’s husband has for her promised to reward him handsomely and change their lives for good through both medical and spiritual means.

He said: “I’ll reward you handsomely for marrying this woman in her state,” he told the husband, who said people insult and mock him for deciding to marry such a woman.

“I will ask God that if there is anything I can do to heal her, I will. If there is any surgery that we need to fly her out of the country, I will provide financial support for that.”

The man of God then gave them 10 bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil and canned tomatoes, and an amount of 250 Euros and Ghc100 to take care of themselves until they return to church the next week.

Aside the gifts, Obofuor asked the woman’s husband to look for a land and also enquire about how much it will cost to enrol him in a driving school. Apparently the pastor intends to buy a land and build a house for the family, and also buy a car for the man to serve as a source of livelihood for them. He also promised to take care of their children.

Obofuor has made headlines in the recent past for exhibiting his wealth in what looked like a competition between him and Daniel Obinim. But his latest kind gesture towards the poor family.

Watch the video below: