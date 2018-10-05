Rev. Obofuor's kindness should be emulated by other pastors

25-year-old woman and her mason husband who claimed to live at Dansoman in Accra had visited the church to seek healing for her swollen legs.
According to the man, he married the woman in her current condition and despite the fact that family members have shunned her, they have been living together and have two children.
Rev. Obofuor who could not believe the extent of love the woman’s husband has for her promised to reward him handsomely and change their lives for good through both medical and spiritual means.
He said: “I’ll reward you handsomely for marrying this woman in her state,” he told the husband, who said people insult and mock him for deciding to marry such a woman.
“I will ask God that if there is anything I can do to heal her, I will. If there is any surgery that we need to fly her out of the country, I will provide financial support for that.”
The man of God then gave them 10 bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil and canned tomatoes, and an amount of 250 Euros and Ghc100 to take care of themselves until they return to church the next week.
Obofuor has made headlines in the recent past for exhibiting his wealth in what looked like a competition between him and Daniel Obinim. But his latest kind gesture towards the poor family.
Watch the video below: