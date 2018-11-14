Pulse.com.gh logo
King of Morocco sleeps at world event, Trumps watches him scornfully (Video)

While Emmanuel Macron was delivering his 20-minute long speech, warning of dangers of excessive nationalism on world peace, Mohammed VI is seen in the viral video apparently dozing off.

TV cameras have captured the King of Morocco dozing off during French president’s Armistice Day speech held in the country’s capital Paris to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The event which was held next to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Paris had world leaders converge to commemorate the chaotic past of the world and to fashion out strategies to ensure world harmony.

Trump’s wife, Melania Trump who sat next to the royal appeared not to have noticed him sleeping, but her husband watched the king with a glaring disdain as he dozed off, missing out on the speech.

Watch the video below:

 

