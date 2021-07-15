Degree-holding Ghanaian nurse turns Okada rider

He then undertook the mandatory national service at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (Comboni) at Sogakope in the Volta Region but has not been posted.

He told YEN.com.gh: “I started and completed my mandatory national service this year from April 2020 to April 2021.”

To make ends meet while he awaits a job opportunity, Wonder used his savings to purchase a motorbike which he uses now as Okada.

Although he admits the commercial motorbike business is lucrative, the young nurse said he is concerned about safety.

“I own the bike; I bought it with the service money. I'm currently riding okada to keep myself going. The business is lucrative, but the risk involved is the problem.”