Degree-holding Ghanaian nurse turns Okada rider

Andreas Kamasah

A young Ghanaian nurse with Bachelor’s degree in Public Health Nursing is appealing for help to find a job because he fears for his safety while riding the commercial motorbike (Okada) which he does now to make ends meet.

26-year-old Wonder Jodocus was reportedly born into a poor family, but went above and beyond to enroll at the University of Health and Allied Sciences where he graduated in July 2019.

He then undertook the mandatory national service at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (Comboni) at Sogakope in the Volta Region but has not been posted.

He told YEN.com.gh: “I started and completed my mandatory national service this year from April 2020 to April 2021.”

To make ends meet while he awaits a job opportunity, Wonder used his savings to purchase a motorbike which he uses now as Okada.

Although he admits the commercial motorbike business is lucrative, the young nurse said he is concerned about safety.

“I own the bike; I bought it with the service money. I'm currently riding okada to keep myself going. The business is lucrative, but the risk involved is the problem.”

Wonder who said he would ''like to practice at any institution that'll give him a chance” can be contacted on 0542847483 for assistance.

