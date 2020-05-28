According to Ghpage.com, Ayisha had a boil growing in her breast days after going viral on social media with the raw busty boobs on display.

She underwent surgery to have it removed but her condition worsened as she allegedly had diabetes too, leading to her death on Tuesday, 26th May 2020.

Di Asa contestant allegedly dies of breast-related condition shortly after flaunting them online

The news blog further reported that Ayisha participated in the popular Atinka TV’s Di Asa program designed specifically for plus size women but was evicted before the final stage.

She was reportedly popular on social media due to her well-endowed breasts which she did not shy away from exhibiting.

Reports say some friends of Ayisha on Facebook including Kobe Akosah, founder of one of the popular Facebook groups visited her bereaved family to condole with them.

May her soul rest in peace.

