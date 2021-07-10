Disappointment galore as “no Nigerian General Overseer attended” TB Joshua’s funeral

Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Ejimadu aka Prophet Seer1 is one of the people who have expressed serious disappointment in his fellow men of God, calling them hypocrites who don’t deserve to mount the pulpit to preach.

“Prophet TB Joshua was buried today and none of the Major Nigerian General Overseers attended his burial.

“But wait for Sunday, they will climb their well-decorated altars, wearing the best expensive and designers suits to preach about love.

“Let me once again tell you the truth, there's no love in Christianity, Church is now the official house of hatred and competition.

“Don't allow anyone to stress you with going to church, love has left the church completely. Devil is now in charge.

“Rest in Peace Papa TB Joshua,” Prophet Seer1 wrote on his Facebook page.

Aside from him, the country’s On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze also expressed disappointment in Christians and Nigerian senior pastors, saying they have failed to prove their worth.

In a video he shared online, Daddy Freeze said: “Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul rest in peace. I worry about the turnout of Christians at this man’s funeral. I worry. If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.

He went further to chastise the country’s General Overseers for not showing leadership for their congregants to follow.

“I am disappointed, disappointed in you all. You have not shown a legacy of love. None of you. I tried to monitor. None of you could wear your clothes and fly your private jets and attend the funeral?

If you ask me and you expect me to be honest, I am entirely disappointed in all the big daddies that we have. You people are our daddies. If you behave like this, how are we the children going to behave? If we are fighting, it should be when someone dies. You people have turned gods of Men. He offended you, so?

You don’t know what you have done…especially our daddies.

I am not old enough to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral. T.B Joshua is my father’s mate. Let us tell ourselves the truth. If the family had invited me, of course, I would have attended but they do not know me. I am not on their level. They senior me. Maybe if I had attended his church when he was alive or gone to visit him once, it is different.’

Whether you like to admit it or not, I am disappointed. At least Free nation gave online condolence. Did we not even dedicate a whole service to him? Whether we agreed with him a hundred percent or we did not, Baba has moved on.” he added.