A very alarming video spotlights the unsanitary conditions in which some slay queens live in by day but at night they all become Cinderella.

The era of social media deception is upon us, as we see all kinds of people displaying wealth on the virtual platform. But in actuality maybe living like these girls believed to be slayqueens are squatting in.

They were seen eating from bowls sitting squat on the floor in a very dirty place. The place which appeared to be a rooftop was littered with leaves and dirt. Plus they were fighting over the miserly rice in a bowl that they were eating.

