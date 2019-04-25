Naa Ashorkor shared a pic on her Instagram post and fans were quick to point out her receding hairline whilst others offered her quick-fix solutions.

The media personality shared a picture of herself without a weave or wig. Her natural hair was braided in tight all back cornrows with her sparse baby hairs all laid. She captioned the pic as, “When you roll down and feel the wind on your scalp that feeling. I think imma go without the wig today. Happy holiday. Side attraction - Dope forehead. ”

READ ALSO: Dying man names killer on video after being shot in the neck

But some chose to ignore the lovely message and focus on her receding hairline. Whilst some expressed shock over her ‘baldness’ others were kind enough to offer tips to help her regrow her hair.