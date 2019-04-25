A video of a young girl with deep open wounds on her forehead narrating her ordeal at the hands of her Madam is heart-wrenching.

According to the source, this young girl was brutalized by her employer after she dared to correct her. Conferring to the narrative from the girl, her madam called her a bastard. Which she sought to clarify but this led to her current state with big gaping wounds on her forehead.

She said, “I’m not a bastard, I have parents. So I asked her to stop insulting me…”

This lead to her bloody shirt and mutilated forehead.