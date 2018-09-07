Doctors remove big spider and its web from man's left ear

news

A Chinese man in his 60s was taken aback when doctors removed a big spider from his left ear when he visited the health facility to complain about an abnormal drum like sound and a tingling sensation in his left ear.

He is quoted as having told health officials that: “I felt uncomfortable sensation in my ear when I went to sleep last night, but I didn’t pay too much attention to it.. When I woke up this morning, the sensation was still there, but now there was also a drumming like sound.”

When doctors at the department of otolaryngology at the Dalian Central Hospital, in Dalian, China’s Liaoning province examined the unnamed patient, they reportedly noticed a white abnormal material.

According to odditycentral.com, Doctor Cui Shulin, deputy chief physician at the department used an endoscope to inspect the man’s inner ear canal, and observed that about 5 cm into the canal, there was a fog-like white barrier, and past it a moving creature that retreated deeper into the ear as the endoscope advanced.

Having done further checks, Doctor Cui Shulin said: “This seems to be a spider!”

He is reported to have recently disclosed to news men that his outfit realised that a spider had actually made the man’s ear a dwelling place.

He added that the patient had been sensing the sound in his ear when the spider is spinning the web.

The doctors then used a special syringe to flush out the spider and its web from the man’s ear with water, and he now has respite.

Fortunately, when they examined the patient, it was discovered that the spider had not caused any damage to his ear drum.

