Bicycle rider sleeps with 2 prostitutes, says he doesn’t have money

One of the sex workers identified as “Enu o gbeni” is reported to have said the unnamed man and his friend had come on bicycles to patronise the services of two of them.
One of the sex workers identified as “Enu o gbeni” is reported to have said the unnamed man and his friend had come on bicycles to patronise the services of two of them.
However, after sexually easing themselves, the two guys decided to run away without paying for the service patronised.
Though one of them succeeded in absconding, the aggressive and shameless ladies were able to arrest the other man and held him hostage.
They then called their ‘queenpin’ who quickly dispatched private security men to the scene to bring the guy.
READ MORE: Sex worker narrowly escapes lynching when she publicly had sex at a funeral ground
In a very hilarious video making rounds on social media, the young man is seen begging the ladies for freedom as they hold his dress left and right, giving him no space to flee.
Some men believed to the so-called security guards sent by the boss of the prostitutes also arrived at the scene and started questioning the obviously disturbed man.
View this post on Instagram
Bike man held for refusing to pay after sleeping with two prostitutes . . A bike rider was, yesterday, nabbed in Iree, Osun State, after he and a friend slept with two prostitutes without paying. . . According to #emo#4oCc##Enu o gbeni#emo#4oCd## one the prostitutes, the other client fled after successfully sleeping with them and they were only able to nab one. . . Upon catching him, Enu o gbeni and her friend promptly put a call through to their madam to mobilise security operatives to the scene so that the culprit could be handed over to them.