The curvaceous lady who is notorious for dancing on stage without knickers is seen lying in the expensive coffin, posing as though she was already dead.

She resorted to Facebook to tell her fans that she would not want her family to be hustling for money to give her a befitting burial due to her fame, hence the need to procure her own coffin ahead of time.

"Are you ready or your family is still going to run around? I do not want people to say Zodwa Wabantu was famous now there is no money to bury her," said Zodwa.

Apparently, in order to be sure she fits inside well before paying for the casket, she lay in it as the vendor stood by.

It is common these days to see or hear of people buying their own coffins ahead of their death, but in Zodwa’s case some of her fans are wondering whether she is aware her death is due.

Watch the video below: