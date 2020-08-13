Using a Twitter account the Nigerian lady who felt abused shared a screenshot of the driver’s profile on the ride-hailing app, tagging him a bastard.

Then quickly, Twitter users got alarmed and started questioning the account, asking the handler what’s up.

The twitter account then shared a video showing the sexual assault a female passenger was subjected to during the ride in Abuja.

“Don’t do that, don’t do that,” the woman could be heard in the video warning the driver during the ride.

The camera then zeros in on the man’s crotch showing him holding his naked penis in his hand.

“You’ve been touching me since, and now you’re trying to jerk off in my front,” the distressed passenger could be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video below: