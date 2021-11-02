Don’t live with your wife after age 50; you’ll die early – Pastor advises men, shares experience

“51 years is not an age to stay close to your wife, you will die early,” the pastor said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

He explained that the bickering and incessant nagging that men have to live with at the hands of their wives are a recipe for premature death.

He bemoaned how a couple would be living in harmony and enjoying each other’s company, then suddenly, the woman would start comparing the husband with other men and forcing him to emulate their flashy lifestyle.

He said such pressures bring depression upon men especially when they hit age fifty and beyond.

As to how he has managed to sustain his marriage, the man of God said: “I fight with my wife through prayers and by giving her money. Give her whatever she wants even if it's one KSh 1 million and you will live long.”

He went further to advise men to hustle and create enough wealth for themselves while under age fifty, then build a separate house somewhere apart from their matrimonial home to serve as a refuge in times of trouble and harassment from their wives.