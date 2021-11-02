RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Don’t live with your wife after age 50; you’ll die early – Pastor advises men, shares experience

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A pastor has entreated men who want to live long to find a way to separate themselves from their wives after they become 50 years old.

Don’t live with your wife after age 50; you’ll die early – Pastor advises men, shares experience
Don’t live with your wife after age 50; you’ll die early – Pastor advises men, shares experience

The Tanzanian man of God claimed that men who have spent every month of each year living with their wives have died before their due time.

Recommended articles

“51 years is not an age to stay close to your wife, you will die early,” the pastor said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

He explained that the bickering and incessant nagging that men have to live with at the hands of their wives are a recipe for premature death.

He bemoaned how a couple would be living in harmony and enjoying each other’s company, then suddenly, the woman would start comparing the husband with other men and forcing him to emulate their flashy lifestyle.

READ ALSO: Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

He said such pressures bring depression upon men especially when they hit age fifty and beyond.

FB Video

As to how he has managed to sustain his marriage, the man of God said: “I fight with my wife through prayers and by giving her money. Give her whatever she wants even if it's one KSh 1 million and you will live long.”

He went further to advise men to hustle and create enough wealth for themselves while under age fifty, then build a separate house somewhere apart from their matrimonial home to serve as a refuge in times of trouble and harassment from their wives.

According to him, if the man leaves the matrimonial home to stay elsewhere, the woman herself would look for him and peace would then return to the house.

Black Sherif - I don't have a girlfriend, but i talk to girls |Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

Headmistress sacks 16-year-old female student for having sex with the school's security guard

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online