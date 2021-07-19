"Don’t use God’s words for betting" - Badu Kobi explains why Brazil vs Argentina prophecy failed

According to the controversial man of God who called his critics “ignorant fools”, he is not the first and will not be the last prophet with failed prophecies.
The head pastor of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has responded to critics who called him out after his recent prediction of the Copa America final between Brazil & Argentina outcome which failed.
According to the controversial man of God who called his critics “ignorant fools”, he is not the first and will not be the last prophet with failed prophecies.
He blamed his recent failed prediction on people who bet on the message God sent through him, saying: “When I prophesy about football and you want it to come to pass, don’t use God’s words for betting. The prophecy will fail, God’s word is not for betting.”
He went further to urge his critics to direct their anger and questions to God instead of attacking him who is just his agent.
“Don’t fight for me, all you can do is promote me because I am his agent. If God sent me and you don’t understand, face God,” Prophet Badu Kobi disclosed.
He wondered why all his other prophecies including that there would be an electric power challenge (dumsor) this year which has come to pass but people did not praise him and are rather quick to attack him when he gets it wrong.
