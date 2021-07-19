"Don’t use God’s words for betting" - Badu Kobi explains why Brazil vs Argentina prophecy failed

He blamed his recent failed prediction on people who bet on the message God sent through him, saying: “When I prophesy about football and you want it to come to pass, don’t use God’s words for betting. The prophecy will fail, God’s word is not for betting.”

He went further to urge his critics to direct their anger and questions to God instead of attacking him who is just his agent.

“Don’t fight for me, all you can do is promote me because I am his agent. If God sent me and you don’t understand, face God,” Prophet Badu Kobi disclosed.